Bitcoin Planet Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,199.15 or 0.99735675 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014498 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.56 or 0.00239560 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00149222 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.45 or 0.00403034 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002273 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00029999 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

