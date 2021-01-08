Bitcoin Classic 1-Day Volume Tops $73,887.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $12,612.96 and approximately $73,887.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.91 or 0.00283200 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008179 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars.

