bitCNY Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $44.91 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00108231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.26 or 0.00441108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00229768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051098 BTC.

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

