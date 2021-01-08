Bitcloud (BTDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $145,966.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,454,589 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

