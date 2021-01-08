Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Trading Up 8.8%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)’s share price was up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 1,967,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,640,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86.

Birks Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

