BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Raised to $185.00 at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 236.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BTAI stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.