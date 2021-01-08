BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Price Up 6.1%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 347,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 608,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVXV. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

