Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut shares of Biogen to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.13.

BIIB stock opened at $250.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.34. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

