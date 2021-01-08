BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Trading 12.4% Higher

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) traded up 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.46 and last traded at $36.44. 807,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 335,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.41.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Guy Levy purchased 1,388,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.