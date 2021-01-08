Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $3.17 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00037474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00267549 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00027687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,001.10 or 0.02558169 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022968 BTC.

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

