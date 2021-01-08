Bigbom Market Cap Hits $111,620.20 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Bigbom has a total market capitalization of $111,620.20 and approximately $13,708.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bigbom token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and IDEX. In the last week, Bigbom has traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00037336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00267731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00028026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.03 or 0.02498116 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom is a token. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bigbom Token Trading

Bigbom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, Bancor Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

