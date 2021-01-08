BidaskClub Upgrades Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) to Hold

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $65.07. 950,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,703. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31. Robert Half International has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $67.23.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Robert Half International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Robert Half International by 106.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 75,057 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Robert Half International by 13.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Robert Half International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

