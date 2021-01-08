BidaskClub Upgrades Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.
Shares of NYSE:CARS traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $12.01. 6,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $809.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 4,239.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cars.com by 117.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cars.com by 164.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cars.com by 285.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
