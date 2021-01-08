BidaskClub Upgrades Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $12.01. 6,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $809.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 4,239.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cars.com by 117.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cars.com by 164.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cars.com by 285.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

