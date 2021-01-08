BidaskClub Upgrades 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3D Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of DDD stock traded up $4.91 on Thursday, hitting $27.87. 1,859,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,177,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 69.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 374.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 331,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

