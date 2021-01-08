BidaskClub Lowers Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Sell

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRRM. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 500,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $96.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,840.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,750 shares of company stock worth $559,825. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

