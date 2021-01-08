BidaskClub Lowers Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.
NYSE SOGO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,270. Sogou has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sogou during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sogou during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,809,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sogou Company Profile
Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.
