BidaskClub Lowers Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE SOGO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,270. Sogou has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Sogou had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sogou during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sogou during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,809,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

