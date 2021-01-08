BidaskClub Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to Buy

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.58.

RPD traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $85.80. The company had a trading volume of 480,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,848. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $779,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,434 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,000.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 113,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 58.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

