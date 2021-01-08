BidaskClub Lowers ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.25.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). On average, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $649,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.