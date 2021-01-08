BidaskClub Lowers Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) to Buy

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of MYOV opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 146,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $46,779.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,678 shares of company stock worth $1,653,600 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $8,827,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 72,371 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.