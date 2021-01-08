BidaskClub Lowers Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.75.

IART opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 105,714 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 624,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

