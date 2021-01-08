BidaskClub Lowers CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNOOC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE:CEO opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average of $104.63. CNOOC has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $181.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CNOOC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC during the 2nd quarter worth $12,829,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,401,000 after purchasing an additional 73,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

