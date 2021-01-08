BidaskClub Lowers Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.44. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

