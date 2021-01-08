BidaskClub Downgrades Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Buy

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFIX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -87.58 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $498,920.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 377,191 shares of company stock worth $16,242,598. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

