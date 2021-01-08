BidaskClub Downgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Hold

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRPT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.30.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $168.95 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

