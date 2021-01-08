BidaskClub Downgrades PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to Sell

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,465,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,359. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.81. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $196.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 39.7% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.