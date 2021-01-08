BidaskClub Downgrades Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) to Sell

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,780.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 787,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,972,000 after acquiring an additional 230,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after acquiring an additional 668,020 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,294,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 243,587 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.