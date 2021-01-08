BiblePay (BBP) Price Up 60.8% This Week

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-CEX and SouthXchange. During the last week, BiblePay has traded up 60.8% against the U.S. dollar. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $208,090.30 and $28,884.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BiblePay

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

