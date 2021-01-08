BH Macro Limited USD (BHMU.L) (LON:BHMU) Shares Up 1.8%

BH Macro Limited USD (BHMU.L) (LON:BHMU) shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.65 ($0.48). 3,422 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.42. The firm has a market cap of £916,920.14 and a P/E ratio of 10.32.

