BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) (CVE:BEW) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.32

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) (CVE:BEW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 131165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of C$28.12 million and a PE ratio of -160.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19.

About BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) (CVE:BEW)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental conditions. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.