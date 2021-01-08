Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.57.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.71. 3,643,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,721. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,221,993 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $106,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

