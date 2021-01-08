Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHLB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of BHLB opened at $19.74 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $32.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The company had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 73,806 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 623,667 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

