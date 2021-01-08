Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,806 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 623,667 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

