Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of BHE stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.38. 133,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,468.27 and a beta of 1.12. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.95 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,534,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 119,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 60,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

