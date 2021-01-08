Bed Bath & Beyond Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 110,923 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 140% compared to the average volume of 46,217 call options.

BBBY stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBBY. TheStreet upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $98,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

