Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

