Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $1.10. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBBY. ValuEngine downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 892,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 158.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 57,398 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,850,000 after purchasing an additional 846,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 529,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,838. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

