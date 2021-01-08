Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BEAM has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $100.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

