Bazooka Token Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (BAZ)

Bazooka Token (CURRENCY:BAZ) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Bazooka Token has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bazooka Token token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001573 BTC on major exchanges. Bazooka Token has a market cap of $150,781.15 and $52,285.00 worth of Bazooka Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00038962 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00020700 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002677 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002449 BTC.

About Bazooka Token

Bazooka Token (CRYPTO:BAZ) is a token. Bazooka Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,402 tokens. Bazooka Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Baztoken . Bazooka Token’s official website is baztoken.io

Bazooka Token Token Trading

Bazooka Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

