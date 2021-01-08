Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Downgraded by UBS Group

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.
NYSE:BAX opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Baxter International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 20.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $208,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
