Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Downgraded by UBS Group

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

NYSE:BAX opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Baxter International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 20.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $208,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

