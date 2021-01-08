Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.00. 201,468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 144,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $209.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

