Barrington Research Lowers Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Market Perform

Barrington Research cut shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

TZOO stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 29.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.