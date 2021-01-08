Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.49.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 174.2% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,005,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after buying an additional 3,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 82.0% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,126 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 135.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,840 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

