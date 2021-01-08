Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.49.

GOLD stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

