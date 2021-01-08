Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Up 8.7%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s share price rose 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 506,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 495,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.49.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $51,585.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,628.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $548,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,328 shares of company stock worth $640,239 over the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 286.1% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 227,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 168,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

