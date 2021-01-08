Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Barloworld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRAY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 628. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.41. Barloworld has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; insurance products; aftermarket services, including parts sales; and salvage management solutions.

