Barclays Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $125.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $192.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 26.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRPT. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $168.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.22. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

