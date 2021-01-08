Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 391,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 372,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 64,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

