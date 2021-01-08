BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.27.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $2,201,655.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,979.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Rajinder P. Singh sold 255,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $7,587,987.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 976.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 99,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $866,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.