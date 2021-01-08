Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BNKXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

BNKXF opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. Bankia has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.03.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

