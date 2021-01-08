Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OZK. BidaskClub raised Bank OZK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank OZK from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.03. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth $1,436,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,370,000 after buying an additional 138,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

